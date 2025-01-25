Max George shares shocking update after major health crisis

Max George shared his slow but hopeful recovery with fans

Max George gave fans a look into his life after a major health concern led him to the hospital.

The previous month, the 36-year-old English singer was bedridden after undergoing a serious heart surgery, but now he’s back on his feet, sharing his recovery progress on Instagram Stories.

In his first post, The Wanted's lead singer shared a video of himself walking slowly on a treadmill, wearing compression socks, shorts, and a tee.

The singer then turned to the camera towards his face, and smiled as he proudly pumped his fist in the air, letting his fans and followers know that he is on the path of recovery after previously facing terrifying issues with his heart.

In the following snap, Max showed his Apple watch, which displayed over 70 minutes of walking.

The Glad You Came hitmaker was rushed to A&E by his mum last month after worrying something was wrong with his heart.

However, his fears were confirmed, but he ended up having a successful pacemaker surgery after weeks in the hospital, and returned home just before Christmas.

After disclosing the news of his pacemaker surgery, Max shared a photo of the large scar on his chest, just below a tattoo of his late bandmate Tom Parker’s date of birth.

"Say hello to my little friend," he wrote in the caption.