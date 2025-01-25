Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds' private texts at center of Justin’s bombshell claims

Blake Lively sued actor and director Justin Baldoni for alleged harassment.

In a surprising twist, Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, will soon be faced with subpoenas for text messages, emails, and any communication regarding the actor and director of It Ends With Us, Justin Baldoni.

A blockbuster lawsuit filed by the 41-year-old star lists the Hollywood power couple as defendants, potentially costing them $400 million.

Deposition requests have been issued for the couple, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, requiring them to answer questions from Baldoni’s attorneys.

A source close to the case told DailyMail, "All parties should be aware that they will be subpoenaed and deposed imminently."

The upcoming subpoenas are another indication that the legal battle between the 37-year-old actress and Justin has intensified.

Their conflict initially began as rumours during the promotions of their book adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s fan favourite book It Ends With Us but has been turned into a serious legal dispute.

According to the Jane The Virgin star, the feud between the movie stars resulted in him and his family being sent to the cinema basement for the premiere, reportedly on Blake’s strict orders which left him extremely disappointed and disheartened.