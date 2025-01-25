Prince Andrew fails at latest attempt to save Royal Lodge amid King’s fury

Prince Andrew appears to be in a streak of bad luck as he continues to test King Charles and his patience.

The Duke of York, who has been stripped off of his royal titles and patronages, has been in an ongoing row over the Royal Lodge with his brother.

So far, the shamed royal had been able to prove to the Keeper of the Privy Purse that he has enough income coming from “legitimate sources” to keep the Lodge and to maintain its upkeep.

However, the crumbling appearances of the royal residence seems to paint a different picture. A Kensington Palace staff revealed the devastating conditions of the residence, which is bound to irk the monarch even further.

“It is in a shocking state,” Todd Longstaffe Gowan, the Historic Royal Palaces gardener, told Fox News Digital.

He explained that Andrew is trying to ‘pinch a few pennies’ by working on the gardens himself, a feat dubbed as ‘impossible’ for the disgraced royal.

“I won’t be knocking that into shape! It is impossible!” declared Gowan. “I’ve been at Kensington Palace for 30 years, and I think Royal Lodge would be quite impossible.”

Insiders agreed with Gowan’s statement as Andrew was not able to maintain the royal garden. Reports claims that the mansion is surrounded by shrubbery and woodland, as the flowers that once bloomed are nowhere to be seen.

King Charles, out of concerns for the royal heritage pieces, has ordered precious artefacts to be removed from under Andrew’s care for maintenance and security purposes.

The monarch is reportedly “furious” and “losing his patience” with his brother after the slew of scandals that has not only caused a bad PR for the royals but also caused a national security matter.

Reports suggest that Charles may have made decision for his brother especially after the spy scandal, despite how much legitimate income he has to show.

Per a palace insider cited by InTouch Weekly, “it’s no secret Charles is already at the end of his rope” with Andrew and the espionage allegation is “only going to exacerbate things”.