Pamela Anderson talks about the 'unimaginable' Oscar snub

Pamela Anderson stuns in a recent Elle Magazine photo shoot, exuding old-school Hollywood glamour.

The 57-year-old actress and model, who first rose to fame in the iconic series Baywatch over three decades ago, showcases her timeless beauty in a series of elegant ensembles from top designers like Prada, McQueen, Valentino, and Saint Laurent.

In an accompanying interview with lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart, Anderson opens up about her critically acclaimed role as Shelly in The Last Showgirl, which many are hailing as the best performance of her career.

As a middle-aged showgirl whose livelihood is threatened as the club where she dances is set to close, Pamela has been nominated for both a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild award.

However, Pamela's name was not listed among the Best Actress candidates when the Academy Awards nominations were revealed on Thursday, January 23.

“I couldn’t even imagine that,” she said about a possible Oscar nomination. “I always say the win is in the work. I got to do something I really love, and I needed to do that for my soul.”

She also spoke with Martha Stewart about costarring in the film with Jamie Lee Curtis, who has received BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild awards for her portrayal of Shelly's friend Annette.

“She’s so much fun. Such a champion for women, too. She took me by the shoulders and said, “I did this movie for you.” I thought, That’s a woman’s woman. She’s been there, she’s reinvented herself time and again, and I think she saw that in me — that I wanted to do the same thing—and [she] really supported me, which was incredible. I’m just so happy I got to do this.”