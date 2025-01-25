Brad Pitt reunites with 'Fury' creator after decade for movie 'Heart of the Beast'

'Heart of the Beast' is going to be a survival story

Brad Pitt fans are in for a surprise as the actor will be bringing in a new film for his followers.

The Bullet Train star is all set feature in a Paramount Pictures backed movie titled Heart of the Beast.

Moreover, Pitt will be teaming up once again with his 2014 action flick director, David Ayer.

Fury was a film based on the final days of World War II in which the 61-year-old played the role of a Sergeant belonging to the US Army leading five-man on a dangerous mission.

Besides directing, Ayer will also be working as a producer on the film under the banner of his production company 'Crave Films' together with 'Temple Hill Entertainment'. Meanwhile, Richard Raymond will be co-producing the new venture.

On the other hand, executive producer Cameron Alexander has written the intriguing screenplay of Heart of the Beast.

Supposedly, the movie will carry a survival story based on an ex-Army Special Forces soldier and his retired combat dog, who look out for endurance after their plane crashes in the challenging Alaskan wilds.