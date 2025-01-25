Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell's hilarious take on latest TikTok trend: Watch

On-screen rivals Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell are just two buddies who are following the newest TikTok fad.

The performers, who will be featured in the upcoming comedy, You're Cordially Invited on Prime Video on January 30, recently put on their dance shoes and grooved to the song Messy by Lola Young.

Sofia Richie Grainge and Jake Shane popularised this fad in November.

The 48-year-old actress and Ferrell, 57, wore matching black and grey clothing for the post, which was uploaded to Witherspoon's TikTok account on Friday, January 24.

Ferrell came on screen alone as the chorus started, shaking his hands and moving in time with the song, humorously mimicking Shane's dance movements from his viral TikTok with Richie Grainge.

Witherspoon then started moving into the picture, swinging her hips, and mouthing the song, mimicking the 26-year-old Richie Grainge's actions in the well-known TikTok video that became known as "the Sofia Richie Dance."

"Us? Messy? Wait until you see your movie," Witherspoon captioned the video, which has gotten over 4 million views thus far.

The clip quickly made its way onto Richie Grainge's TikTok feed where she commented, "Life. Made."