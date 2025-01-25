Miley Cyrus family fued takes new surprising turn: 'Not enjoyable'

Miley Cyrus wants no more ‘family feud’ in new year: 'Not enjoyable'

Miley Cyrus, her siblings, and her mother, Tish, have left the 2024 family drama behind, starting the new year with no bad blood.

A source close to the Cyrus family told People that rumours about the family’s status went rampant in the wake of Trace Cyrus’ open letter concerning Billy Ray.

"They got through the drama of 2024, and it’s a new year," the insider emphasised that the Flowers hitmaker, her siblings, and mother Tisha don’t want anymore drama to unfold publicly.

"Miley and Noah and Braison and Tish, they don’t want to be this Cyrus family feud," they added. "This is not enjoyable for them."

For the unversed, the Achy Breaky Heart singer has five children—sons Trace, 35, Braison, 30, and daughters Brandi, 37, Miley, 31, and Noah, 25—with Tish, 57, whom he divorced in 2022.

In addition, Billy Ray, 63, is also a father to 32-year-old son Christopher Cody, whom he welcomed with his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Luckey.

The source spilled the insights after the Cyrus family made headlines earlier this week following the inauguration performance, which was marred by technical difficulties.

The same performance seemingly causes his son to pen an open letter on Instagram.