Camilla springs into action after King Charles unexpected decision for Kate

Queen Camilla is seemingly trying a prove a crucial point to King Charles before he makes a big decision for his reign.

Last year, the royal family was struggling to keep the monarchy relevant as many senior members were knocked out of the scene due to unforeseen health scares.

Moreover, the royals also had to fight off a fair share of scandals courtesy of Prince Andrew.

Despite the absence of many senior members, the public was eager to see Kate back in action, even more than the monarch himself. Seeing this, Charles had decided that to honour Kate with a more prominent role, a well-placed source revealed.

“Now that [Kate’s] back on her feet, arguably better and stronger than ever, the royals have made the strategic choice to make Kate the face of the family for the foreseeable future,” the insider told InTouch Weekly.

The King had honoured Kate with an honour of granting royal warrants, something reserved for the monarch and heirs to do. The move is perceived as Kate’s initiation into a more prominent role.

However, Camilla may be viewing this as a competition as she has started taking up more royal duties to mark her presence.

In the last past week alone, Camilla made five appearances after Kate’s first one made multiple headlines. Despite her efforts, the Queen is aware of the impact of the Princess of Wales.

“Charles, William and even Camilla know Kate is their last chance to save the monarchy.”

However, the King seems to be determined to put Kate in the forefront despite the princess focusing on her recovery after her nine-month treatment last year.

“[Kate’s] almost universally beloved and has a lot of ideas for positive change. She’s ready to take charge.”