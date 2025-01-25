Bad Bunny meets near death experience during fiery show

Bad Bunny escaped a near-death experience during a famous show.

It was a bowl of ice cream that saved the burning MONACO singer during his guest appearance on Sean Evan’s Hot Ones show on Thursday, January 23,

At the fiery show, known for its extremely hot wings, the three-time Grammy Award winner took a bite of a wing dunked in Da’Bomb sauce with a Scoville level of 135 600.

The moment he had the bite, the spiciness kicked in, prompting Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, to spit it out.

He took off his shearling aviator hat while taking deep breaths. "I am F*****," he cursed himself in Spanish.

After gargling with milk, he said, "I died…My tongue" and asked helplessly, "Where do I put my tongue."

Shortly after, he was handed over a second bowl of ice cream and the Puerto Rican singer dug right into it.

After the fiery show host assured him that they had called off the game and there’s no need to continue, Bad Bunny, 37, said hysterically in his mother tongue, "My face is burning."

"My whole face is spicy right now; it's just hot," he explained to the crew in English.

Evans responded, "That means we have pushed it to the limit, and we don’t need to go crazier."

Bad Bunny appeared on the show to promote his residency show, which he will do in his homeland of Puerto Rico this summer.

The new venture follow his acclaimed brand-new album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos.