Leonardo DiCaprio had hard time saying offensive comments in ‘Django Unchained’

Jamie Foxx recalls Leonardo facing difficulty delivering racial slurs

Leonardo DiCaprio received immense backing from co-star Jamie Foxx and Samuel L. Jackson when he was facing a hard time getting into character in Django Unchained.

The plot of the 2012 movie revolved around the concept of slavery, which apparently made DiCaprio uncomfortable.

According to Foxx, the Titanic star was not at all comfortable delivering offensive dialogues in the film.

The Back in Action actor recalled the whole scenario in a recent interview. He opened that the 50-year-old was having a hard time catching up the character and Jackson pushed him to say that racial slurs.

“The subject matter. The N-word, specifically. Leo had a hard time saying the N-word,” Foxx added.

He continued: “We’re doing a read and Leo says, ‘Hey, guys. Cut! I just can’t do this. This is not me.”

The 57-year -old told Vanity Fair: “Samuel L. Jackson goes, ‘Say that shit, m***********! It’s just another Tuesday. F*** them'”.

The Annie actor helped the Inception star get into character.

He revealed: “I told Leo that in slavery days we would never talk to each other. I’m not your friend. I’m not Jamie Foxx. I’m Django.”

Jamie tried to explain Leonardo on sets that ‘you won’t be able to play the act until you understand what slavery is about.’

The Ray famed star, however, believed that it was tough but his encouragement helped the Shutter Island star, who was all ready to play the character next day.

Django Unchained is an action-packed movie directed by Quentin Tarantino.