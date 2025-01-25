Taylor Swift hints at Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release with major clue

Taylor Swift's 'reputation' album disappearance adds fuel to theories of album soon releasing

Taylor Swift is dropping Easter eggs over her her much-anticipated rerecord, Reputation, after a major move made by a music streaming giant.

Swifties were thrown into a frenzy after Spotify removed the popstar's self-titled debut album from 2006 and Reputation from 2017.

The mysterious disappearance, which could also be a result of a glitch on the platform, was dubbed as a strategic move by the 14-time Grammy winner.

Theories began surfacing on X, formerly Twitter as to what could be Swift's next move.

“THERE’S NO REPUTATION OR DEBUT STOLEN VERSION ON SPOTIFY OMG WHAT THE F–K IS HAPPENING EVERYBODY CALM DOWN,” one fan exclaimed.

Another chimed in, “Debut and Reputation were REMOVED from Taylor Swift’s Spotify page! Something big is happening.”

However, others suspected that it could be a bug. These suspicions appeared to be the real cause, as her debut album was back in her playlist and Reputation was accessible through browsing on app.

The Lover crooner has been re-releasing her early discography in order to reclaim ownership of her music after feud with music manager Scooter Braun. It began when Braun acquired rights to Swift’s first six albums.

So far, she has released Fearless, Red, Speak Now and 1989, with only two more albums remaining.

Speculations also suggest that the disappearance of Swift's seventh album could indicate that the musician may announce the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) during Grammy night next month.

This aligns with Swift's tradition with many major announcements, with the most recent being the The Tortured Poets Department album last year.