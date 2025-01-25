Sarah Ferguson makes major announcement after 'sad' life with Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson made a thrilling announcement after confessing to living a 'sad' life with Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York shared a joint Instagram post with her trust to reveal that she's "thrilled" to "have been a part of The United Nations International Day of Education show hosted by @peaceoneday_official."

The mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie marked Education Day by releasing delightful photos with children from across the world.

Sarah shared, "Since founding Children in Crisis in 1993, followed by @sarahs_trust_ in 2019, we’ve educated over 1.4 million children, trained more than 18,000 teachers, and built 57 schools."

The Duchess, who is committed to her philanthropic projects, promised to never stop supporting good causes. She added, "...each year, we continue to support hundreds of schools worldwide."

The royal family member encouraged people to "watch today’s live #EducationDay show " to "raise awareness and continue to fight for access to education for every child, everywhere."

Sarah vowed to make education the foundation for "peace and progress."

It is important to note that the Duchess of York issued a new life update after she seemingly compared her late father to Andrew.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, she said, "I was left to look after a sad man, which is sort of what I'm doing now," possibly hinting at life with the Duke of York at the Royal Lodge.