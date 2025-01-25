King Charles takes major step for monarchy in crucial meeting

King Charles sent a strong message as he welcomed an unlikely guest at his royal residence.

The surprising meeting took place despite the bold remarks the guest had about the King and his monarchy.

Buckingham Palace on Friday released new photo and a statement to reveal the monarch’s meeting with the Prime Minister of a Caribbean nation.

“Today, The King welcomed the Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, to the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk,” the message read alongside the photo.

The meeting comes more than a year after Dr Drew made bold claims about King Charles reign. In 2023, he told BBC that the country “not totally free” while King Charles remains head of state.

The statement was a response to the notion whether the Commonwealth should become a republic.

Dr Drew has been at the forefront in calls for the monarchy to apologise for its historical links to the slave trade.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said Charles took slavery “profoundly seriously”.

Moreover, during first royal tour following his cancer diagnosis to Australia and Samoa, Charles had acknowledged the “painful” past and said that the monarchy will ne using its history to make the “right choices in future”.

This meeting could prove that the monarch may have plans to finally address the growing calls for reparations in a significant way.