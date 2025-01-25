Bjork labels ‘Spotify’ as ‘worst thing’ for ‘musicians’

Bjork criticizes Spotify and online streaming

Bjork doesn’t seem to be a fan of Spotify.

The music creator is making headlines after a recent interview with Swedish outlet Dagens Nyheter, where she expressed her strong disapproval of Spotify, calling it "the worst thing that has happened to musicians."

The comment comes as the Icelandic singer-songwriter promotes her new Apple TV+ concert film Cornucopia, which begins streaming today.

In the interview, Björk shared her thoughts on the challenges musicians face in today’s streaming-dominated music industry. While discussing her love for live performances, she noted how the financial pressures on younger artists often force them to rely heavily on touring.

“The live part is, and always will be, a big part of what I do,” she said, as translated from Swedish and reported by NME. “But I’m lucky because I no longer have to raise money on touring, which younger musicians are often forced to do.”

She then went on to criticize the impact of streaming platforms, saying, “Spotify is probably the worst thing that has happened to musicians. The streaming culture has changed an entire society and an entire generation of artists.”

As also explained by Variety, Björk’s comment highlights the broader challenges of the streaming economy.

While platforms like Spotify have played a significant role in curbing illegal music downloads and providing revenue to the music industry, they’ve also been criticized for offering low payouts to artists.

On average, streaming services pay between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream, with payments going to rights-holders like labels and publishers, who then distribute earnings to artists, songwriters, and other stakeholders.

For comparison, artists have historically earned significantly more from the sale of physical products like vinyl and CDs. Björk’s critique sheds light on the growing frustrations of many musicians who feel undervalued in an industry increasingly dominated by streaming platforms.

Björk’s remarks are likely to resonate with fellow artists who share concerns about the sustainability of streaming as a viable income source.

As the music industry evolves, her comments add an important perspective to the ongoing discussion about fair compensation for creators.