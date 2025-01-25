Tori Spelling addresses looting of LA home after wildfire evacuation

Tori Spelling on Los Angeles wildfires house evacuation

Tori Spelling jokingly shed light on the condition of her Los Angeles home after she returned there after wildfire evacuations.

Spelling shared a lighthearted yet reflective story on the latest episode of her MisSPELLING podcast about evacuating her home during the devastating Los Angeles fires.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star, 51, evacuated alongside her five children, but when she returned, she was initially convinced her house had been looted.

“I walk through our front door. You guys, I’m not an alarmist,” Spelling explained during the Friday, January 24 episode.

“I walked in and I gasped. I thought while we were gone, out of town, evacuated, someone has broken into our home and has burglarized our home.”

She continued, “There have been looters here. Look at the state of the house. There was s***— everywhere. I mean, it looked like people had come in and just trashed our house.”

However, upon closer inspection, Spelling realized the mess was simply the normal state of her household. “Then upon closer inspection, I realized, oh s***, no, this is just the way I live,” she quipped.

Spelling, along with her kids—Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 13, Finn, 12, and Beau, 7—had temporarily relocated to an Airbnb in Camarillo, located north of Los Angeles.

The experience led to some self-realization for the actress, who noted that the evacuation and fires had given her a fresh perspective on her home and belongings.

“That’s when it really dawned on me that when all of this settles down, I know it’s just stuff,” she said. “I’ve seen the devastation, the loss—friends, families, people displaced, people that have lost everything.”

Spelling expressed gratitude for having her home and belongings intact, even though the clutter initially shocked her. “I looked around, and all my stuff was still there,” she shared. “All our stuff was still there. It just was everywhere.”

Now, Spelling is ready to take action, vowing to declutter her household of unnecessary items.

“When you’re lucky enough that you still have your home and you still have your things, it really puts it into perspective that it’s like, God, I have so much stuff,” she concluded.