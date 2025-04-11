Lana Del Rey drops long due debut single of ‘The Right Person Will Stay’

Lana Del Rey’s had released the highly anticipated debut single Henry, Come On, form her upcoming album The Right Person Will Stay.

The Cinnamon Girl songstress first announced the single last year in January with an audio excerpt posted on Instagram.

Del Rey reshared the album’s cover, a picture of her in lacy white dress with the title, Henry, Come On.

The Summertime Sadness hitmaker tagged collaboraters in the post, including Luke Laird, Drew Erickson and Dean Reid, as well as photographer Neil Krug, makeup artist Tyron Machhausen and hair stylist Anna Cofone.

The 13-track album was announced last year in November. The musician will perform at Stagecoach on April 25 before kicking off on summer dates in UK and Ireland.

Del Rey was reportedly supposed to release a country album titled Lasso but the concept changed over time. In Vouge Italia, she said, "originally, me and the label were excited because the energy of the music of the album was meant to reflect my new life."

The "new life" that she mentioned is seemingly her married life with airboat captain, Jeremy Dufrene. The new album seems to be a nod to him.

The Right Person Will Stay is slated for release on May 21st.