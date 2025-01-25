Blake Shelton shares ‘one of the worst mistakes’ he made 20 years ago

Blake Shelton on tattoo

Blake Shelton doesn’t seem proud of his tattoo.

The country music star recently opened up about his decision to stop getting tattoos, reflecting on a past inking experience that left him with no desire for more.

In an Instagram clip shared on January 23, Shelton told CMT about the tattoo he got decades ago and how it became a lasting reminder to steer clear of the tattoo chair.

“They say that tattoos are addictive. I got this tattoo about 20 years ago and decided it was, in the moment, one of the worst mistakes of my life and I’m never doing that again. I stuck to that,” Shelton shared candidly.

The God’s Country singer sports a bold black tattoo wrapped around his left forearm. While he might not be fond of it, Shelton hasn’t shied away from showing it off during performances.

Next month, Shelton will hit the road for his highly anticipated Friends & Heroes Tour.

The 12-date North American run kicks off on February 27 and will feature special guests, including Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and Emily Ann Roberts. The tour coincides with Shelton’s latest single, Texas, as he embraces what he calls a “new chapter” in his career.

Reflecting on this fresh start, Shelton spoke to PEOPLE in November about his evolving perspective, particularly since stepping away from his longtime role on The Voice.

“The last couple of years, especially since I’ve retired from The Voice, I’ve just kind of been trying to be very mindful of the next thing that I do, be thoughtful about it, and be sure that I’m not just doing things because I’m on the hamster wheel anymore,” Shelton said.

“It happens, and before you know it, you go, ‘My God, where have the last 10 years gone?’”