Kate Middleton turns deaf ear to Prince Harry's victory

Princess Kate does not seem to be impressed by Harry's UK win as she focuses on her public duties and charity works, turning a deaf ear to the news about the Duke of Sussex's settlement with the UK media group.

"The Prince and Princess of Wales are reluctant to indulge in any new controversy with Prince Harry, instead focusing on achieving their targets and addressing more important issues they believe must be resolved," a royal insider has claimed.

"William and Kate have plans for their people, and they are busy to make them a success, the insider added. "They have nothing to do with Harry's settlement or feud."

It comes after Kate Middleton has made a delightful announcement about the expansion of the Alarm Distress Baby Scale (ADBB) trial to eight more NHS sites across the UK this year.

Kensington Palace has shared a message about Princess Kate's initiatives and resolves as she's preparing to return to public life.