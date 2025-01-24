What is Tom Brady’s new game plan after retirement?

Tom Brady, legendary football player who also appeared in a few movies and TV shows, is reportedly thinking about selling his $150 million mansion on Indian Creek Island, a private property which often referred as "Billionaire Bunker."

The mansion, which sits on a massive piece of land and boasts over 30,000 square feet of luxury, has been his home for a few years. But now, all those speculations suggest that Brady is now ready to let it go.

This private island is where the rich and famous like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos call home. However, because of his recent property buys, the island’s real estate prices have shot through the roof.

Back in 2020, Brady bought the massive estate for $17 million while still married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Since their divorce in 2020, he made some major updates to modernize the two-acre property.

Although the property isn't officially on the market yet, Bloomberg revealed that private offers over $150 million have already come in, according to insiders.

The property has only been shown to a handful of exclusive buyers.

However, Tom Brady is diving into new ventures beyond football, as he’s become minority owner of Birmingham City FC, an English soccer club, and is actively involved in its operations.