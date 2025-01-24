Lily Allen reveals which famous celebrity messaged her post break-up

Lily Allen and David Harbour have allegedly decided to separate

Lily Allen admitted she was contacted by a famous rapper amid her split with David Harbour.

While chatting with her friend and podcast co-host, Miquita Oliver, the 39-year-old singer and songwriter shared which famous celebrities reached out to her.

During a game, the two co-hosts were asked who is most likely to be messaged by a star, to which Miquita quipped, "It's Lily!"

The Smile singer confessed that this is actually a regular occurrence for her and went on to disclose that a British rapper Central Cee had recently tried to initiate a conversation with her on Instagram.

She revealed that the 26-year-old musician had asked her about her whereabouts to which she responded with a polite rejection, saying, "'I'm in the departures lounge at Heathrow Airport. Next time, sorry."

Central Cee is popularly known for his hit songs like Day In The Life and Loading, made headlines last year when he was spotted with American rapper Ice Spice while he was in a relationship with social media personality, Madeline Argy.

After the pair’s two-year relationship came to an end, Madeline took to her social media to call out her ex partner for being seen with the 25-year-old rapper just hours after their break up.