Princess Anne rushed to hospital after injury: Royal reflects on accident

Princess Anne, King Charles III's only sister, has finally broken her silence on the accident that triggered a medical emergency for the royal.

The Princess Royal appeared to be emotional as she spoke out on what her accident last year taught her. It left her staying in hospital for five nights with a concussion and minor head injuries.

Zara Tindall's mother described the incident and revealed how "[she was] sharply reminded that every day is a bonus".

King Charles's sister was rushed to Southmead Hospital in Bristol back in June after she was seemingly struck by a horse while walking on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Anne said she was on the way to see chickens on her estate when the accident happened but has no memory of what followed.

The princess, who recently undertook a solo two-day tour to South Africa due to her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, suffering an injury, continued: "No, nothing."

She added that she doesn't recall entering a field and stated: "I know where I thought I was going and that was to go to the chickens, no, nothing to do with horses."

She further explained that visiting the chickens was a routine activity for her, and she had no idea why she was in the field as she usually didn't take that route.

"It just reminds you, shows you - you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover," said Princess Anne.

She went on: "I don't have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way. It just reminds you, shows you - you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover."

She went on saying: "You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus really."

To a question about retirement, Anne said: "It really isn't written in, no. It isn't really an option, no, I don't think so. You're jolly lucky... if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say."