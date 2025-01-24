Princess Charlene sparks headlines with bold statement at funeral appearance

Princess Charlene of Monaco attended the funeral of former French minister Didier Guillaume alongside her husband, Prince Albert, at Monaco's Notre-Dame-Immaculée Cathedral today.



The royal couple, aged 46 and 66, respectively, paid their respects during the solemn ceremony for the late minister of state, who passed away suddenly last week at the age of 65.



The nation is observing a period of mourning, with Prince Albert ordering flags to be flown at half-mast on all public buildings to honor Guillaume’s legacy.

In an emotional tribute, Prince Albert described the late minister as "a man of commitment and heart" and expressed his personal loss, stating, "I am losing a friend."

Princess Charlene wore a classic black mid-length dress paired with sheer tights and a Prada leather bag for the occasion, exuding elegance as she joined other mourners.

Noticeably absent from the Princess’s ensemble was her wedding ring, reigniting public curiosity about her choice to forgo the symbolic piece.

Once a regular feature of her appearances, her three-carat pear-cut diamond engagement ring, gifted by Prince Albert at the time of their engagement, has rarely been seen in recent years.

The ring, crafted by the renowned Repossi jeweller, and their Cartier wedding bands exchanged during their 2011 nuptials, were prominently worn during the early years of their marriage.

However, since 2017, Princess Charlene has been spotted without them on numerous occasions, even at high-profile events, sparking speculation and intrigue among royal watchers.