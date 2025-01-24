Princess Beatrice bows out of key event following medical guidance

Princess Beatrice skips Davos and alters Christmas plans amid pregnancy travel advice.

Princess Beatrice, who is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this spring, has bowed out of a major international event on medical advice.

The Princess of York, a regular attendee of the World Economic Forum, was expected to join global leaders in Davos, Switzerland, from January 20-24, according to The Times.

However, following guidance against long-distance travel issued in December, Beatrice has opted to sit this one out.The travel advisory also caused a shift in the couple’s Christmas plans.

Originally set to spend the festive season in Italy with Edoardo’s parents, Beatrice and her husband made a last-minute U-turn and celebrated the holidays with the Royal Family at Sandringham instead of joining her parents at the Royal Lodge.

Last week, she showed her softer side during a virtual engagement, tearing up as she joined sister Princess Eugenie and mother Sarah Ferguson in celebrating fundraisers for the Teenage Cancer Trust (TCT).

The Princess of York, who is expecting her second child this spring, became visibly emotional during the video call, which highlighted the work of three remarkable fundraisers.

Beatrice, Eugenie, and Fergie have been long-time honorary patrons of TCT, a charity founded to bridge the gap between paediatric and adult cancer care.

TCT’s chief executive, Kate Collins, spoke passionately about the impact of fundraisers, saying: "The care that Teenage Cancer Trust nurses and youth teams provide is only made possible by remarkable fundraisers. Every single penny that everyone gives is what makes our work happen."

Her heartfelt words struck a chord, with Beatrice wiping away tears. "I’m sorry I seem to have upset people on the call," Collins said apologetically.