King Charles backs Ed Miliband’s climate goals as energy minister hits political block

King Charles remains an influential supporter of Ed Miliband's Net Zero ambitions, even as the former Labour leader’s environmental policies spark debates within Labour ranks.

The eco-conscious monarch is reportedly a big admirer of Miliband’s efforts to make the UK greener, even praising his work to another senior Labour figure, according to The Times.

This royal nod comes as Energy Secretary Miliband faces criticism over his push for Net Zero targets, particularly as Labour ministers like Rachel Reeves back the controversial third Heathrow runway.

While Miliband’s climate crusade is celebrated in some circles, critics warn that his policies could hurt the economy and raise household energy bills instead of cutting them.

Within Labour, there’s nervousness about how these green ambitions play into the party’s broader challenge of reviving economic growth.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, once a vocal critic of Heathrow expansion, dismissed the idea of resigning over the controversial third runway as “ridiculous.”

But not everyone is backing down—London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan doubled down on his opposition, warning the project clashes with efforts to protect the planet.

Meanwhile, Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves is taking a different route. She’s expected to champion the expansion of Heathrow, Gatwick, and Luton in an upcoming growth-focused speech.

Reeves has made it clear where her priorities lie, stating earlier this week that "boosting the economy must trump Labour’s dash for Net Zero."

Her stance aligns with recent remarks from the Chancellor, who emphasized that growth-boosting projects shouldn’t be sidelined due to concerns about carbon emissions decades down the line.

Reeves echoed this sentiment, declaring that economic growth is her "number one mission" and “the most important thing.”