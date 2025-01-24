Kanye West hits back at haters with bombshell announcement

Kanye West, American rapper and record producer, has unveiled his astonishing net worth.

Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old owner of Yeezy brand, shared the mind blowing amount with his 20.5 million followers.

He went on sharing a message from Eton Venture Services, which read: "In 2025, Ye's net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services."

"The valuation is based on his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the Yeezy mark."

Apparently, he teased his critics with revealing that he is billionaire as Kanye captioned: "LAA LA LA LA".

Earlier, Kanye claimed he was 'two months away' from being pronounced as bankrupt after losing $2 billion in just 24 hours, after Adidas terminated its partnership with Yeezy.

In 2022, the rapper lost his billionaire status, when a number of brands ended his lucrative contracts over his anti-Semitic outbursts and were outraged over his decision to promote White Lives Matter T-shirts at his Paris Fashion Week show.

While conversing with TMZ, the music mogul opened up that, "I'm just be honest with y'all. I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it [the album and the Super Bowl advert]."