Prince Harry faces new trouble despite major win

Prince Harry suffered a huge setback even though he marked a 'monumental' victory in his lawsuit against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex filed a case against News Group Newspapers over unlawful information gathering.

Before the beginning of the trial, Harry and the British Newspaper's officials settled the case as the publisher agreed to pay him substantial damages along with a public apology, admitting wrongdoing.

Despite the former working royal's big win, Harry faced new trouble amid his celebration.

According to Richard Eden, the royal commentator for the Daily Mail, most of the Duke's money is expected to be paid to his lawyer as a fee, with the remainder subject to taxation in the United States.

An insider shared, "As a US resident, Harry has to pay tax on his worldwide income unless it's been taxed in Britain."

"And here's the sting in the tail: legal damages are not taxed in the UK," the source shared.

Notably, BBC claimed that the "substantial damages" paid to Prince Harry were "estimated to be at least £10million each."