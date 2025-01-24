Prince William sets to give new 'challenge' to young Prince Louis

Prince William travelled to Toxteth, Liverpool, as part of his royal duties.

The Prince of Wales met with representatives of the Tiber Young People's Steering Group, a community centre.

During his visit, the royal played a friendly football game with some of the young people during the tour and talked to them about the opportunities the group provides.

The prince spent time with local primary school students, including those from the English Martyrs Catholic Primary School and Princes Primary School, before to the visit.

William received three envelopes from the youngsters during the visit, which they stated were for his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Each envelope included a £10 note and information on a "smile challenge," in which the object was to make someone smile with the money without actually giving them the cash.

Responding to the idea, William said: "This one will be a good one for Louis, he needs a good challenge. That's very kind of you, thank you very much."

The father-of-three also disclosed that his kids never share with him what they did at school during the day.

When students said they couldn't remember the things they'd learnt, William teased: "I ask my children this every day and they always say absolutely nothing at all."

During his royal appearances, William frequently talks about his kids. Earlier this month, he met Aston Villa F.C. supporters and disclosed how he ensured Prince George didn't end up rooting for Chelsea.

Speaking to media, Darren Johnson, shared: "George is a Villa fan, and we asked about the rest of the children. He said he wouldn't force a football team onto them as long as it wasn't Chelsea because all the people around him are Chelsea fans."

For those unversed, Prince and Princess are taking a modern approach to raising their children, breaking away from traditional royal parenting norms and embracing a more unconventional and contemporary style.