Prince William receives new honour amid Prince Harry's celebration

Prince William marks major win amid Prince Harry's celebration

Prince William received praise from a key family member after Prince Harry celebrated his 'monumental' legal victory.

The Prince of Wales is not only in the good books of the royal family but often got compliments regarding his commitment to his late mother, Princess Diana's loved ones.

Recently, the niece of Diana, Lady Kitty Spencer praised the future King for his dedication in promoting her aunt and the People Princess' charity, Centrepoint.

In conversation with Tatler, she said, "I think she put the name out there. Centrepoint has been a cherished charity that my family and I have supported for many years."

"I’m extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," Kitty added.

It is important to note that the Prince of Wales was honoured after his estranged brother Harry settled his legal case against Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper group.

They agreed to pay the Duke substantial damages along with a public apology, admitting wrongdoing.