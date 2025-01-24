BTS, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG stun with joint appearance for iconic performance

J Hope from BTS, ROSE from BLACKPINK and G-Dragon and Taeyang from BIGBANG posed together

BTS, BLACKPINK and BIGBANG members sent fans into a frenzy with a joint appearance at a star-studded event.

On Thursday, January 23, J Hope from BTS, Rose from BLACKPINK, G-Dragon and Taeyang from BIGBANG posed on the stage together at the Gala des Pieces Jaunes, a prominent charity concert organised by the Foundation des Hopitaux, at the Paris La Defense Arena.

The K-pop sensations from the mega bands were joined on stage by Katy Perry, John Legend, Gims, Burna Boy, Aya Nakamura, and others, closing the event after treating fans to electrifying performances.

K-pop fans were thrilled to see the South Korean icons together and quickly flocked to several social media platforms to gush over their heartwarming interactions.

"Seeing the 3 of them standing on a stage next to eacher[sic] is WILD," wrote one fan on TikTok.

"BIGBANG AND J-HOPE IN THE SAME ROOM???? I NEED THEM TO COLLAB BRO," demanded a second fan with the sight of them standing beside each other.

"OMGGGG watching J Hope sharing the stage with APT singer Rose and King of K-pop G-Dragon is giving me goosebumps!!!" another fan exclaimed under a fan-made YouTube video’s comments section.

Notably, before appearing on the stage alongside each other J-Hope, Rosé, G-Dragon & Taeyang set the stage on fire with their solo performances at the Paris Gala concert.