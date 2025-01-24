Prince William begins new royal era after King Charles approval

Prince William delighted fans with an unexpected decision about royal life after his cancer-stricken father King Charles' blessings.

The Prince of Wales left onlookers stunned with his travel plans for a royal visit to Toxteth, located in Liverpool.

The future King travelled via Avanti West Coast train to reach Liverpool from London. Not only that, the father-of-three also interacted with passengers in sweet encounters.

The Mirror reported that William made humble gestures as he "happily chatted away to other passengers in the carriage and railway staff."

It is important to note that the Prince seemingly began the 'royal with small r' era with his approach different from royal traditions and protocols.

For the unversed, William opened up about his future reign during his trip to South Africa for his Earthshot environmental prize in 2024.

He said, "...I'm trying to do it differently and I'm trying to do it for my generation. And to give you more an understanding around it, I'm doing it with maybe a smaller R in the royal, if you like, that's maybe a better way of saying it."

William's changed approach seems to be influenced by reports that King Charles has approved preparations for his son and daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, regarding their future roles.

The Palace has reportedly been ensuring "Kate and William have as smooth a transition to power as possible" amid the monarch's cancer struggles.