Cameron Diaz reveals ‘hilarious’ reason to star in 'There's Something About Mary’

Cameron Diaz plays the title character Mary in the 1998 classic comedy romantic

Cameron Diaz seemingly revealed the secret to getting her on board for a project: all it takes is just a laugh-induced fall from her bed.

In a conversation with Vogue, she looked back fondly on her first time reading the script for There’s Something About Mary.

"The first time I read the script, I literally fell of my bed laughing," the actress, who played the title character in the classic 1998 romantic comedy, recounted.

"There’s this description in the scene where my brother, [played by W. Earl Brown] literally punches [Matt Dillon] in the throat," she continued. "For some reason the thought of him punching him in the throat was the funniest thing to me."

"I started laughing so hard I literally fell off the bed, and knew I had to do the movie," Diaz explained.

There’s Something About Mary follows Ted's (Ben Stiller) pursuit of going on a prom date with Mary (Diaz), which never happens because of an embarrassing injury at her home.

Years later, Ted hires Pat Healy (Matt Dillon) to track down and spy on Mary to win her heart.

However, Pat lies to Ted about Mary, eventually tricking her into dating him. Still, Ted travels to meet Mary's web of lies that Pat and Mary's friend Tucker (Lee Evans) have woven to try and win her over unfolded before him.