Travis Scott embroiled in another scandal after hostile outburst in Paris

Travis Scott was seen leaving a Paris nightclub while yanking his security guard in a way that was obviously hostile.

The rapper looked agitated, dragging the guard who was only performing his duties, leaving spectators in disbelief.

The musician has been embroiled in a number of scandals in recent years, and this episode is just another one.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) vs. Manchester City match was the reason for his trip to Paris. Travis went to the exciting game on Wednesday with French Montana.

Colombian artist J Balvin joined them, making a statement with his bright green hair and black Yankees baseball cap.

Travis, on the other hand, appeared amused by the Champions League action at Parc des Princes and wore a sleek outfit with big, square-shaped black sunglasses.

The rapper has, however, previously been accused of using violence in Paris. His problematic past in the city is widely known.

One of the most prominent instances happened in August 2024, when Travis got into a fight with a security officer at his opulent hotel and was taken into custody during the Olympic Games in Paris.

Hours after LeBron James defeated Serbia in the men's basketball semifinals, the altercation broke out.

The rapper, whose actual name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was arrested early Friday, August 9, after a physical incident that necessitated the intervention of law officials, according to reports.

Travis had a really difficult year in 2024. He was jailed in June following an incident aboard a Miami yacht before being arrested in Paris.

He is still in charge of the music industry despite these scandals. Fans have been incredibly excited about his world tour and his most recent album, Utopia, which broke streaming records.