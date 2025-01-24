Buckingham Palace issues powerful statement after Prince Harry's big win

The royal family released a significant video message from a key royal figure after Prince Harry's big victory against News Group Newspapers (NGN).

The Palace shared Queen Camilla's emotional message from her latest royal outing, marking Holocaust Memorial Day and paying tribute to Anne Frank.

In the video, the Queen urged people to "unite" to eradicate wrongdoings from society.

"Let's unite in our commitment to take action, to speak up and to ensure that the words the words 'Never Forget' are the guiding light that charts a path towards a better, brighter and more tolerant future for us all," King Charles' wife said.

At the end of her speech, Camilla read the powerful Anne Frank quote, "What is done cannot be undone, but at least one can prevent it from happening again."

Alongside the video, the Palace officials issued a statement that reads, "The Queen, as Patron of the Anne Frank Trust, has marked Holocaust Memorial Day at a reception with survivors and supporters of the charity."

"Her Majesty watched a moving presentation about challenging prejudice by young people from partner schools, before lighting a candle alongside survivors of genocide or hate crimes."

The message further shared that the royal family will mark the Holocaust Memorial Day on January 27 which marks the liberation of Auschwitz. Notably, this year, the same date will also mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust and Anne Frank’s death.