Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp part ways after over a year of romance

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp break up after going public a year and a half ago

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp called it quits after more than a year of romance.

People confirmed the news on Thursday, January 23, after multiple sources tipped the outlet that the two are no longer together.

The now-former couple first made their relationship public about a year and a half ago.

The magazine claimed that the Back in Action star and Huckstepp had been dating at least since August 2023 when they were spotted dining together at Nobu in Malibu, California, with a group of friends.

Their most recent outings include a dinner date in Los Angeles on September 28 and a Mexican getaway the following month.

The Django Unchained actor was photographed while getting cosy with his girlfriend. Both were enjoying a stroll on a beach in Mexico on October 30

It is pertinent to note that the couple did not appear together at any public events. However, Huckstepp has always supported Foxx from behind the scenes.

As he filmed a BetMGM commercial last July, a source from the set told the outlet that his love interest was on set for at least one of the days of shooting.

"They seemed cosy," the insider spilled the beans. "[Jamie] had people around but they weren’t surrounding him or keeping him away from the rest of the set and crew and actors."

The sources didn't cite the reason Foxx, 57, and Huckstepp chose to split despite their seemingly harmonious and loving relationship.