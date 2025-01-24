Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Trace expresses concern for dad in social media post

Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Trace Cyrus posts social media message for father

Billy Ray Cyrus’ son Trace and “the girls” are “worried” for their father.

Trace Cyrus shared an emotional message on Instagram expressing concern for his father, following the 63-year-old singer's performance at Donald Trump’s inauguration, which sparked fan chatter.

In his heartfelt post on January 22, Trace reflected on his childhood admiration for his dad and voiced worries about the current state of their relationship.

“Since my earliest memories, all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever,” Trace began.

“I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

Acknowledging that his father might be “upset” by the public nature of his message, Trace emphasized that his words stemmed from love and concern.

“It seems this world has beaten you down and it’s become obvious to everyone but you,” the Metro Station musician continued. “Me and the girls have been genuinely worried about you for years, but you’ve pushed all of us away.”

Trace—who is the older brother of Miley Cyrus, Brandi Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus—spoke candidly about his fears for Billy Ray’s well-being.

“As I write this with tears in my eyes, I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love and also fear that the world may lose you far too soon,” he wrote, noting that he has been sober from alcohol for over a year and a half.

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly, but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me.”

Accompanied by a photo of a younger Trace shaking hands with Billy Ray on stage, the post concluded with a plea for reconciliation. “Till that day comes, I will continue to pray for you,” Trace wrote.

The emotional plea comes amid ongoing rumors of a rift between Billy Ray and his children, reportedly stemming from his divorce from Tish Cyrus.

While neither Billy Ray nor his representatives have responded publicly, Trace’s message sheds light on the family's concerns and their hopes for healing.