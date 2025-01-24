Meghan Markle advised to take Taylor Swift's 'masterclass' in handling hate

Meghan's upcoming documentary 'With Love, Meghan' could be a 'pivotal moment'

Meghan Markle should do like Taylor Swift and just shake it off, per royal experts.

The Duchess of Sussex has been advised to draw inspiration from the international pop sensation at handling public scrutiny, especially amid her recent “desperate” and unsuccessful attempts at reviving her image.

Meghan has been in the spotlight for everything from her California wildfire visit with Prince Harry to allegations about her treatment of staff and the impending release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

PR expert Tom South, director of Organic & Web at Epos Now, suggested Meghan could benefit from studying Swift’s “masterclass in handling a polarising image.”

South described Meghan’s upcoming show as a “pivotal moment” for her to shift her public perception, which he claims currently comes across as “desperate,” despite good intentions.

“Taylor Swift is the gold standard for turning public backlash into fuel for reinvention,” South explained. He praised Swift for embracing vulnerability and transparency during times of controversy, which helped soften her image.

In contrast, South noted that Meghan “appears defensive, whether it’s trying to control her narrative or hitting back at the media. That’s bad PR.”

He encouraged Meghan to lean into authenticity and openly address her struggles in a constructive manner, such as giving candid interviews to clarify her motivations and respond to controversies without hostility.

“This approach is more human,” South concluded, “and will help her take control of her narrative without being critical.” Whether Meghan takes a page from Swift’s playbook remains to be seen.