Oscars’ biggest snubs of 2025 spark outrage and controversy

The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally here and they've certainly shaken things up in Hollywood with its nominations.

As always, some of the biggest names in the industry got their moment to shine with their success, but sadly not everyone got the chance to share their spotlight. However, there were some major surprises and a few jaw-dropping snubs that left everyone stunned and buzzing.

Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang have recently announced the nominations on Thursday.

Emilia Pérez is leading the list with 13 nods, just one shy of the all-time record of 14. However, close behind are coming Wicked and The Brutalist, with 10 nominations each.

Also, there were a few names that everyone expected to hear but they didn’t come, though some of those exclusion brought happy surprises as well.

Check out the biggest snubs of 2025 Oscar nominations:

Snub: Challengers gets completely blanked

The charming tennis film Challengers seemingly deserves to have won numerous awards, but unfortunately, the Academy doesn't always recognize brilliance right away.

Snub: Denis Villeneuve for Best Director

Dune: Part II earned a Best Picture nomination and several technical awards, but Denis Villeneuve, the genius behind its hardwork, was overlooked for Best Director.

Snub: A slew of luminaries in the Best Actress category

It is undoubtedly exciting to see new faces compete for the big-five Academy Awards, but it's surprising when well-loved, highly acclaimed stars like Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie, and Tilda Swinton are left out this time.

Snub: Denzel Washington for Best Supporting Actor

The cast of Gladiator II feels mismatched. Denzel Washington shines with a standout performance, but it’s not enough to save the film from feeling like a repeat. His Oscar hopes fade as he hints at retiring soon.