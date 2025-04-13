Benson Boone reveals his next big move after Coachella debut

After making a stunning debut at Coachella 2025, Benson Boone isn't slowing down, exciting fans with another major gig.

The Beautiful Things hitmaker took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 12, to share some big news with his millions of followers: he's set to make his Saturday Night Live debut on May 3.

The 22-year-old singer reposted an announcement from SNL’s official Instagram account, teasing the news with just a pair of side-eye emojis—letting the moment speak for itself.

In addition to Boone being the musical guest, the upcoming SNL episode will be hosted by Quinta Brunson.

It would mark the second time for the Abbot Elementary star to take hosting duties on the longtime comedy show.

Boone's confirmation came a day after he wowed fans for the first time when he took the stage at the Indio California venue.

In his debut performance, Boone treated the festival goers with a rendition of Bohemian Rhapsody and shared the stage with the Queen guitarist Brian May.

Following his performance, he took to instagram to post an emotional message and expressed his heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported him.