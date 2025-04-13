Kelsey Parker silences trolls with stunning new pictures

The soon-to-be mum is expecting her first child with boyfriend Will Lindsay

Glowing Kelsey was glowing with joy as she showcased her blossoming baby bump during a sun-filled family trip to Gran Canaria on Saturday.

The soon-to-be mum, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Will Lindsay, radiated happiness while soaking up the sun alongside her partner, her parents, and children Aurelia, five, and Bodhi, four-whom she shared with her late husband, Tom Parker.

Dressed in a striking red bikini, Kelsey looked stunning as she enjoyed affectionate moments with Will on the beach, reported DailyMail. The couple shared kisses and tender gestures, with Will seen placing a loving hand on her bump as Kelsey beamed with joy.

Adding a chic black-and-red cover-up and stylish sunglasses, Kelsey embraced the relaxed holiday vibe while spending quality time with her family.

The group was seen building sandcastles and splashing in the waves, creating heartwarming memories together.

The beach outing comes after Kelsey candidly addressed online criticism for finding love again following the tragic loss of her husband Tom.

Despite the trolls, Kelsey continues to embrace this new chapter of her life with grace, joy, and the support of her loved ones.