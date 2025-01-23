Jeremy Renner to detail snowplow accident in upcoming memoir ‘My Next Breath’

Jeremy Renner experienced a near-fatal snowplow accident in 2023

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner has announced his upcoming memoir, My Next Breath, detailing an intimate account of a near-fatal snowplow accident that shook him to the core.

People reported on Thursday, January 22, that the new memoir on the horizon will hit the shelves from Flatiron Books this spring.

The synopsis states that the book will delve deeper into the Mayor of Kingtown actor’s firsthand account of the accident and the lessons he has learned throughout his recovery.

"Jeremy writes in blistering detail about his accident and the aftermath," it reads. "This retelling is not merely a gruesome account of what happened to him; it’s a call to action and a forged companionship between reader and author as Jeremy recounts his recovery journey and reflects on the impact of his suffering."

Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident 2023

On January 1, 2023, Renner, who plays Clint Barton—also known as Hawkeye— in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was run over by a 14,300-lb. snowplow in Reno, Nev, sustaining blunt chest trauma and other potentially critical injuries.

In an attempt to save his nephew from getting hit by the machine, Renner, 54, himself was pulled underneath it, breaking 38 of his bones.