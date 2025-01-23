Holly Willoughby’s 'demeanour' shifts after Phillip Schofield’s departure: 'relaxed'

Holly Willoughby has noticeably changed since teaming up with Stephen Mulhern on Dancing On Ice.

The two began co-hosting the show last year, after Phillip Schofield’s departure, and pro-skater Andy Buchanan has observed a shift in Holly’s demeanor on set. He shared with The Daily Mirror that since Stephen joined, Holly has become more relaxed, open, and even playful.

He explained, "Stephen has brought a new energy to the show. He’s hilarious and engages with everyone, and now I see Holly joking more and chatting with us in a way she didn’t before."

In addition to Dancing On Ice, Holly and Stephen have also worked together on the revived ITV show You Bet!, which drew in over 4 million viewers for its December special.

Now, Holly is preparing to make her first major appearance since leaving This Morning in October 2023.

She’ll sit down with Graham Norton on his BBC talk show, The Graham Norton Show, to promote her upcoming Netflix reality series, Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The series, which sees Holly team up with survivalist Bear Grylls in the jungles of Costa Rica, will be released on February 5.