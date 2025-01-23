'Home Alone' star Kieran Culkin secures first ever Oscar nomination

Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin both receive Academy recognition for A Real Pain'

Kieran Culkin has received a special recognition by the 2025 Academy Awards for his latest performance in A Real Pain.

Culkin played a significant role in the 2024 comedy drama directed and written by Now You See Me actor Jesse Eisenberg.

The 97th Academy nominations rolled out today. Culkin secured the position in the category of Best Supporting Actor alongside his fellow co-actor from Succession Jeremy Strong, who has been nominated for The Apprentice.

Meanwhile, the list also included Guy Pearce from The Brutalist, Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown, and Yura Borisov for Anora.

The 42-year-old kickstarted his career as a child as he appeared in the popular film Home Alone alongside his brother Macaulay Culkin.

He rose to fame with Scott Pilgrim vs the World, directed by Edgar Wright. However, Kieran's best works so far is his portrayal of Roman Roy in Succession; one of the hits shows of HBO, scripted by Jesse Armstrong along with other so-writers.

After spending a decades long journey, the actor has finally earned this Oscar recognition.

A Real Pain is an emotional and touching film depicting the story of two mismatched cousins Benji and David as they go on a trip to Poland to honour their late grandmother.

It is pertinent to mention that Eisenberg has also bagged a nomination in the category of Best Original Screenplay.