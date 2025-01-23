Oscars nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez dominates with 13 Nods

The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally out!

Emilia Pérez, bold mix of music, crime, and drama, is stealing the show as the name is on everyone’s lip in this Oscar season. The crime fiction drama has bagged an incredible 13 nominations, making it the most-nominated film this year.

After a long-delay due to the life-threatening Los Angeles wildfire, the much-awaited 2025 Oscar nominations were unveiled on Thursday morning.

Conan O’Brien, American TV host and comedian, is stepping into the spotlight as host of the 97th Academy Awards, marking his first time ever leading Hollywood’s biggest night.

The star-studded event is set to take the place at the Dolby Theatre on March 2 and will air live on ABC.

Check out the full list of the nominations here:

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked



