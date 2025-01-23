Oscars nominations 2025: Emilia Pérez dominates with 13 Nods

The 2025 Oscar nominations are finally out!
Emilia Pérez, bold mix of music, crime, and drama, is stealing the show as the name is on everyone’s lip in this Oscar season. The crime fiction drama has bagged an incredible 13 nominations, making it the most-nominated film this year.
After a long-delay due to the life-threatening Los Angeles wildfire, the much-awaited 2025 Oscar nominations were unveiled on Thursday morning.
Conan O’Brien, American TV host and comedian, is stepping into the spotlight as host of the 97th Academy Awards, marking his first time ever leading Hollywood’s biggest night.
The star-studded event is set to take the place at the Dolby Theatre on March 2 and will air live on ABC.
Best Picture
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I’m Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked
Is Kanye West dissing Kim Kardashian with new venture?
Grammy Chaos: Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department' might get snubbed this year
King Charles III's office makes new statement about Queen Camilla's event
The reception highlighted Queen Camilla’s ongoing commitment to British equestrian excellence
Gerard Butler almost killed Angelina Jolie
Sean 'Diddy' Combs files a defamation lawsuit against Courtney Burgess for claiming to possess Diddy's sex tapes