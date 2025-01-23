Duchess Sophie reveals surprising connection to Royal Standard Flag

Sophie was known for her close bond with the late Queen Elizabeth II

The Duchess of Edinburgh has shared heartfelt memories of her life before joining the Royal Family while reflecting on her special connection with the late Queen Elizabeth II including the Royal Standard Flag.

Sophie was known for her close bond with the Queen, who reportedly regarded her as “more like a daughter” than a daughter-in-law. The Queen is said to have relied heavily on Sophie, trusting her deeply within her inner circle.

During a recent visit to L'Arche, a South London community supporting people with learning disabilities, Sophie reminisced about her relationship with the Queen.

While speaking to members of the community, the conversation turned to royal traditions, and Sophie explained the significance of the Royal Standard flag.

She shared how the flag indicates whether the monarch is in residence, a tradition she had cherished since her childhood.

According to The Telegraph, Sophie revealed a personal anecdote, saying: "When I was a child visiting London, I would always look to see if the Queen was in by checking for the flag." With a smile, she added, "After I got married, I started going inside to check instead."

The Duchess also became emotional during the visit when reflecting on her children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex, as they stood vigil by their grandmother's coffin following her passing in September 2022.

The moment highlighted the deep respect and love Sophie and her family have for the late monarch.