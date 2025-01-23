Hailey Bieber turns to Kylie Jenner as Justin Bieber drama intensifies

Hailey Bieber is right now leaning on her best friend Kylie Jenner for emotional support during a wild getaway in Aspen. This meetup comes amid swirling rumours about trouble in paradise with her husband Justin Bieber.

The top Hollywood's model was recently captured enjoying wild Aspen vacation alongside her close pal the beauty mogul, triggering more of a drama than ever during this tough time.

The massive controversy began when the Peaches hitmaker hit the unfollow button on his wife, leaving their fans in complete frenzy.

The internet is buzzing with breakup speculations ever since, wondering if this means their marriage is on the rocks.

Later then, Justin decided to come out from his comfort zone to address the wild rumours, explaining that he was hacked by someone and that person unfollowed Hailey.

He wrote: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife."

"Sh*t is getting sus out here," he added.

However, Kylie recently shared a selfie of herself and Hailey sipping wine and making playful poses, looking carefree as they enjoy their snowy getaway.

Kendall Jenner also joined these two on their adventure trip, sharing snaps of herself and Kylie hitting the slopes in trendy and eye-catching outfits.

Back to the divorce drama, many confused fans expressed their disappointment and disbelief posting: "Things are getting spicy, it is now Instagram official."

While addressing the hacking part, another one shared: "'Nobody is safe."