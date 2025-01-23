Buckingham Palace shares exciting update after Duchess Sophie's tearful moment

King Charles III's office has shared exciting update about Queen Camilla as she hosted a star-studded reception at the royal residence to celebrate the incredible achievements after Duchess Sophie's tearful admission about her children.

The 77-year-old Queen appeared in high spirit as she welcomed Team GB stars, the heartfelt moments of the event were shared on the royal family's social media accounts.

The Palace wrote alongside the pictures: "The Queen, Patron of the British Equestrian Federation, hosted a reception to celebrate the incredible achievements of the British Equestrian teams at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

The statement continued: "Her Majesty met some of the squad and their dedicated support staff—the ‘team behind the team’—who all helped make Team GB’s victories possible."

The post comes amid reports that the Duchess Sophie moved to tears while speaking about her two children, Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, in an incredibly rare and emotional moment.

During a visit to L'Arche, Sophie opened up about the heartfelt tribute her children paid to their late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Duchess of Edinburgh reflected on the moment her kids stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall, alongside their royal cousins, including Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips.

Tearful Sophie explained: “It was incredibly moving. I’m just so proud of them… of all of the cousins. They listened to the instructions so well.”