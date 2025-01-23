Queen Camilla makes heartwarming gesture to inspiring young Princess

Queen Camilla celebrated Britain’s equestrian success at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games during a special reception at Clarence House.



The event brought together athletes, grooms, coaches, owners, and managers who played a pivotal role in the team's recent triumphs.



Having missed an earlier Team GB reception at Buckingham Palace while recovering from pneumonia, the Queen used this occasion to personally congratulate the equestrian stars.

A standout moment of the evening came when Team Eventing gold medalist Ros Canter presented Queen Camilla with a heartfelt drawing from her five-year-old daughter, Ziggy.

"My daughter was so jealous of me coming here," Canter shared. "She dreams of being a princess."

The Queen warmly received the artwork and promised to send Ziggy a personal letter in return. "She loved it," Canter revealed. "She said she was going to write her a letter back, which is amazing. Ziggy will be thrilled and definitely the talk of her school!"

Throughout the reception, Queen Camilla displayed her passion and extensive knowledge of equestrian sports. Attendees praised her enthusiasm and unwavering support for the athletes.

"Her dedication to equestrian sports and her understanding of our work is remarkable," one athlete commented.

The reception highlighted Queen Camilla’s ongoing commitment to British equestrian excellence and her genuine connection with the community that shares her love for horses.