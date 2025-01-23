Angelina Jolie faces near-death experience with Gerard Butler on 'Lara Croft 2' sets

Gerard Butler almost killed Angelina Jolie

Gerard Butler has just revealed the most terrifying incident where he almost killed the Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie.

The duo starred together in 2003 film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life.

The plot revolved around Jolie, who is on a mission to locate and protect the Pandora’s box from a sinister bioterrorist named, Jonathan Reiss.

Butler features as a mercenary Terry Sheridan working along with Lara Croft to take down numerous enemies.

In an interview, the Den of Thieves actor recalled all his action films where things went wrong during shoots.

While shedding light on the same, the 55-year-old reminisced that there was a scene in the Jan de Bont directorial where he had to shoot from a supposable blank-fire gun, which could almost nearly kill the Maleficent actress.

He told PEOPLE: "I almost shot Angelina Jolie in the face. I was coming down, hanging upside down, I had to fire a gun but I had no control over where this thing went, so I was just firing and I just missed her.”

“I mean, it is insane”, added Gerard.

The action flick was a sequel to 2001 Lara Croft that featured Angelina alongside Daniel Craig.