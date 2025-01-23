Diddy accuser makes shocking claims: ‘It was a kill or be killed situation’

Diddy’s alleged victim tried stabbing him in self-defense

Sean Diddy Combs and his accuser were caught in an intense situation as she allegedly tried to stab him in self-defense when he raped her.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul, who has been behind the bars since his arrest in September on the charges of sexual assault, trafficking and racketeering, has landed in a bigger pile of accusations.

A woman who is suing the Last Night rapper for rape recounted chasing Diddy with a knife in a new interview.

“I kind of lost my mind, and I had the knife, and I ran at Sean Combs,” Ashley Parham shared on NewsNation’s Banfield earlier this week.

The alleged victim claimed that the incident took place at a remote house in Orinda Hills, California, in 2018, alleged that Diddy’s former chief of staff Kristina Khorram witnessed the scene.

“I hit him in the back with my left hand and he fell down on the stairs. He was lying down on the stairs and he turned back and looked at me, and I had the knife in both of my hands,” she added.

“I was going to plunge the knife into him because it was a kill or be killed situation, the monster.”

This comes after Ashley Parham, who chose to not reveal her physical identity for the interview, told the outlet that Combs and some of his friends allegedly gang-raped her.

Parham went on to say that as her “moral compass snapped back in,” she decided that stabbing the Bad Boy Records founder was “insane” so she turned around and left down the stairs.