Khloe Kardashian reflects on how she moved on from Lamar Odom divorce

Khloe Kardashian reveals how Lamar Odom split ‘was a lot harder’ than other breakups

Khloe Kardashian found it “harder” to move on from ex-husband Lamar Odom than Tristan Thompson.

The 40-year-old reality star got candid about her relationships when she sat down with Jay Shetty on her Khloe in Wonderland podcast on Wednesday, January 22nd.

“With my first husband, I was younger and I think that was a lot harder for me. But what’s interesting was with each relationship where something bad has happened, I didn’t take it and was like, ‘Whoa is me. I’m this victim,'” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star added, referring to Lamar Odom, who she was married to from 2009 to 2016.

“I took it more like, ‘Okay, that’s another layer of armor that I’m putting on myself that I can get through anything else that happens in my life, but it’s also not going to harden me for my next relationship.'”

Kardashian shared that after a relationship ends, she tries to not carry any emotional baggage to her other partner, but instead she tries to “carry it a little just so I’m reminded I think of like, the red flags that I’m supposed to see now.”

“It’s not going to make me project that onto my next partner.”

However, tough breakups have not killed the “hopeless romantic” inside the media personality.

“I am one of those hopeless romantics and I love the fairy tale and the fantasy — regardless of what’s ever happened to me — I’m always going to be that girl and I think we should be,” she said.